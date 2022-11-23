Saturday Night Live: The Best of David Spade

Not Available

Considered one of the bad boys of SNL. David Spade has been making television and movie audiences laugh for years with his unique blend of sarcasm and wit. See where it all began with some of his most memorable moments on SNL. You'll enjoy Spade's classic characters like The Receptionist, Gap Girls, Don Lapre, and of course the Flight Attendant wishing you a good day and "Buh Bye". You'll also enjoy Spade in America featuring Teri Hatcher, Sean Penn, and Christopher Walken. If you're a fan, you won't want to miss the bonus features seen only here, including audio commentary from David Spade himself and never-before-seen outtakes and dress rehearsal sketches that until now have only been seen by the studio audience.