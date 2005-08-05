Saturday Night Live: The Best of John Belushi

2005

During his time at SNL, original cast member John Belushi created some of the most memorable characters in television history. One of the most brilliant comedic performers of all time, Belushi's rebellious presence and intensity changed the face of comedy forever. From classic original characters like the Blues Brothers, King Bee and Samurai Warrior to incomparable impressions of Joe Cocker, Marlon Brando, Elizabeth Taylor and more, you can experience the best of Belushi for years to come. Plus enjoy extra bonus material, including interviews from SNL's original cast and writers and never before seen footage as well as the very first SNL sketch of all time.