A gang of deadbeat crooks fuck up a diamond heist, shooting the guards and taking hostages. Instead of making a run for it, they to head back to their hideout for a perverted fuck party. Saturday Night Special is an unforgettable crime caper filled with sexy women and some very shocking moments. With it's contorted close-ups and twisted morals, Saturday Night Special could easily be a Roberta Findlay production, but is credited to a mysterious "Sam Bloch ". The film is a must see for fans of potent 70's cinema and porn fans who are not easy to offend.