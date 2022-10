Not Available

Stever gets up close and personal with many of the talented filmmakers and stars in exclusive backstage interviews. Stever captures the set-up of the memorabilia and collectibles stands by the hard-working staff and volunteers, the panel discussion with Romero, Barbeau and others moderated by Roy Frumkes, and the long lines of fans, some adorned in full costume and make-up, waiting to get autographs of their favorite horror legends.