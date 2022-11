Not Available

MAY 11, 1985 | 12 (V) | 55m The first episode of Saturday Night's Main Event features Hulk Hogan defending the WWE Championship against "Cowboy'" Bob Orton. Ricky Steamboat joins forces with Barry Windham & Mike Rotundo to face Nikolai Volkoff, Iron Sheik & George '"The Animal" Steele. The Women's Championship is on the line as Wendi Richter faces The Fabulous Moolah.