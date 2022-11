Not Available

MAR. 14, 1987 | 16 (V) | 1h 6m "Macho Man" Randy Savage defends the Intercontinental Championship against George "The Animal" Steele. King Kong Bundy battles Jake "The Snake" Roberts. Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat collides with The Iron Sheik. Plus, a battle royal featuring Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan, Demolition, and many more.