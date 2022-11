Not Available

MAY 02, 1987 | 12 (L,V) | 1h 6m Kamala faces Jake "The Snake" Roberts. The Hart Foundation defend the WWE Tag Team Championship against The British Bulldogs in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. The Intercontinental Championship is on the line as Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat defends against Hercules. Plus, The Iron Sheik, "Macho" Man Randy Savage, and much more.