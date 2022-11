Not Available

NOV. 28, 1987 | 12 (V) | 1h 6m This episode of Saturday Night's Main Event features Hulk Hogan defending the WWE Championship against King Kong Bundy. 'Macho Man' Randy Savage battles Bret 'The Hitman' Hart. Bam Bam Bigelow clashes with Hercules. Plus, George 'The Animal' Steele and much more.