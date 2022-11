Not Available

JAN. 02, 1988 | 12 (V) | 1h 6m This episode of Saturday Night's Main Event features Hulk Hogan defending the WWE Championship against King Kong Bundy. The Tag Team Title is on the line as Strike Force faces The Bolsheviks in 2 out of 3 Falls tag team action. Greg 'The Hammer' Valentine battles Koko B. Ware. Plus, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts and more.