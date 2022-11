Not Available

FEB. 05, 1988 | 12 (V) | 49m Witness the most watched wrestling program in American television history with this episode of The Main Event. Hulk Hogan takes on Andre the Giant in a classic battle. The Honky Tonk Man defends the Intercontinental Championship against 'Macho Man' Randy Savage. Strike Force defend the WWE Tag Team Titles against The Hart Foundation and more.