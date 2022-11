Not Available

OCT. 05, 1985 | 12 (V) | 1h 5m This episode of Saturday Night's Main Event features Hulk Hogan defending the WWE Championship against Nikolai Volkoff in a Flag Match. 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff battles 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper. Andre the Giant joins forces with Tony Atlas to face Big John Studd and King Kong Bundy. Plus The Dream Team and much more.