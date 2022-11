Not Available

NOV. 02, 1985 | 12 (V) | 1h 1m Hulk Hogan & Andre the Giant face King Kong Bundy & Big John Studd. Tito Santana defends the Intercontinental Championship against "Macho Man" Randy Savage. Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat and Mr. Fuji collide in a Kung Fu Challenge. "Rowdy" Roddy Piper hosts a very special Halloween celebration. Terry Funk is in action and much more.