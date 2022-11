Not Available

JAN. 04, 1986 | 12 (V) | 1h 6m Hulk Hogan defends the WWE Championship against Terry Funk. Junkyard Dog joins forces with Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat to face Mr. Fuji and The Magnificent Muraco. Jesse "The Body" Ventura, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper & Bob Orton face Hillbilly Jim, Uncle Elmer & Cousin Luke in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. "Macho Man" Randy Savage is in action and much more.