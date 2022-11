Not Available

MAR. 01, 1986 | 12 (V) | 1h 5m Mr. T steps into the ring to face "Cowboy" Bob Orton in a Boxing Match. Hulk Hogan defends the WWE Championship against The Magnificent Muraco. The WWE Tag Team Championship is on the line when The Dream Team faces The British Bulldogs. Junkyard Dog battles Adrian Adonis. King Kong Bundy is in action and much more.