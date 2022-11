Not Available

OCT. 04, 1986 | 12 (V) | 1h 6m Hulk Hogan defends the WWE Championship against "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff. Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat battles Jake "The Snake" Roberts. "Rowdy" Roddy Piper faces the Iron Sheik. The WWE Tag Team Championship is on the line when The British Bulldogs battle The Dream Team in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. Kamala is in action and much more.