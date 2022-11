Not Available

JAN. 03, 1987 | 12 (V) | 1h 6m Hulk Hogan defends the WWE Championship against "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff in a Steel Cage Match. "Macho Man" Randy Savage puts the Intercontinental Championship on the line against George "The Animal" Steele. Junkyard Dog battles Harley Race. "Rowdy" Roddy Piper faces Adrian Adonis. Blackjack Mulligan is in action and much more.