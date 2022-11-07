Saturday's Warrior

Not Available

An ordinary LDS family has a teenager named Jimmy and he wonders about life and what is coming. Jimmy's sister Julie has a boyfriend on a mission who she plans to marry when he gets home. Jimmy's twin sister Pam is handicapped and is confined to a wheelchair and wants to make things good for Jimmy. Jimmy doesn't seem to care about his large family and wants to do his own things. When Jimmy hears his mother is going to have another child, Jimmy is filled with anger and leaves. His family wants Jimmy to return and love him, but Jimmy does not want their love.