Saturn in Opposition

This film focuses on contemporary 30- and 40-somethings trying to make sense of their lives in an age in which the old certainties have disappeared. Lorenzo (Luca Argentero) and Davide (Pierfrancesco Favino) make their lives together within a circle that includes Antonio (Stefano Acorsi) and Angelica (Margherita Buy), married with children; Nerval (Serra Yilmaz) and her policeman husband.