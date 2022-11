Not Available

An anomalous planetary event which occurs once every 10 million years is approaching in a few short days. A projection of photons from the planet Saturn will magnify its image as a massive hologram against the Earth's atmosphere. The days leading up to the event cause Dorian Phoenix and Cora Cadence to sense something much stranger happening. This artistic indie drama unfolds in a very unique and imaginative way and asks us to question the nature of reality.