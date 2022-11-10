Not Available

This luminous, visionary opera tells the story of how Mahatma Gandhi developed the philosophy of satyagraha, nonviolent active resistance, as a political revolutionary tool to fight oppression, connecting his lifework to three historical figures who advanced his philosophy: the celebrated Russian writer Leo Tolstoy, the great Indian poet and philosopher Rabindranath Tagore and the heroic American civil rights leader Martin Luther King. The libretto is comprised of passages from "The Bhagavad-Gita," India's greatest philosophical epic, and perfectly complements Glass' ravishing score, mysteriously transporting the audience with a serene power and an all-encompassing sense of peace.