Uploaded on Feb 27, 2007 Concert Full set: 01 - Du Som Hater Gud 02 - Repined Bastard Nation 03 - The Pentagram Burns 04 - A Moment Of Clarity 05 - K.I.N.G. 06 - Mother North 07 - Filthgrinder 08 - The Rite Of Our Cross 09 - Fuel For Hatred 10 - To The Mountains