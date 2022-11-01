Sau Jhooth Ek Sach

Not Available

An unknown pregnant girl has ended her life by hanging herself from ceiling fan in a room of a little known hutment of Mumbai. In middle of the night, an uninvited Inspector lands in the house of an eminent Industrialist to investigate the case. Baffled by suggestion of being linked with the incident and shocked by the thought of being responsible for death of a person surviving at the outermost fringe of their vision of society, Vikrant Pradhan and his family give in to the interrogation reluctantly.