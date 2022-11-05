Not Available

Deepak (Vikas Bhalla) and Jyoti (Neelam Dharamdas) are in love, against her wealthy father's wishes. When Seth Dharamdas (Dalip Tahil) has Deepak assaulted, Jyoti rebels and marries him. They move in with his sister, Asha, and her husband, Madan, who is an investment banker. On request of Shakti Singh (Kiran Kumar), he invests two and a half million in real estate, only to find out he has been swindled out of the money. Deepak sells his ancestral property, only to be robbed. The funds must be replaced in 24 hours, when they meet Prakash (Sumeet Saigal). He makes an indecent proposal to Jyoti, spend one night with him in exchange for the money.