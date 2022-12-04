Saudi Arabia Uncovered

Not Available

English reporter and documentarian, James Jones, in partnership with brave rebel Saudi Arabian undercover reporters, risk themselves under the laws of the land under the Committee for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice (CPVPV), sometimes referred to the Islamic Religious Police. All this, in an effort to uncover the purpose and truth of the laws enforced by the immensely questioned Saudi Arabian government. You will see the side of Saudi Arabia that its government forbids from recording or viewing by their law and discover the harsh punishment for disobedience in the modern Saudi Arabia world.