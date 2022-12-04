Not Available

Saudi Arabia Uncovered

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    English reporter and documentarian, James Jones, in partnership with brave rebel Saudi Arabian undercover reporters, risk themselves under the laws of the land under the Committee for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice (CPVPV), sometimes referred to the Islamic Religious Police. All this, in an effort to uncover the purpose and truth of the laws enforced by the immensely questioned Saudi Arabian government. You will see the side of Saudi Arabia that its government forbids from recording or viewing by their law and discover the harsh punishment for disobedience in the modern Saudi Arabia world.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images