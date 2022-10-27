Not Available

Sauna

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Bronson Club

It is 1595. Brutal wars have just ended in an uneasy peace between Protestant Sweden and Orthodox Russia. We focus on the spiritual defeats of two conquered Finnish brothers, one a hardened near-psychopathic war hero, the other a gentle scientist in an age with no use for such men. They find themselves in the swampy interior, demarcating the new border with a unit of sadistic Russians.

Cast

Ville VirtanenEerik
Tommi EronenKnut
Viktor KlimenkoSemenski
Rain TolkSogosin
Kari KetonenMusko
Sonja PetäjäjärviPoika

