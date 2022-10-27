It is 1595. Brutal wars have just ended in an uneasy peace between Protestant Sweden and Orthodox Russia. We focus on the spiritual defeats of two conquered Finnish brothers, one a hardened near-psychopathic war hero, the other a gentle scientist in an age with no use for such men. They find themselves in the swampy interior, demarcating the new border with a unit of sadistic Russians.
|Ville Virtanen
|Eerik
|Tommi Eronen
|Knut
|Viktor Klimenko
|Semenski
|Rain Tolk
|Sogosin
|Kari Ketonen
|Musko
|Sonja Petäjäjärvi
|Poika
