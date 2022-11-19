Saus Kacang

Not Available

Dewi, a Chef de Cuisine in a five star hotel in Bali, has been unlucky in love many times. Fredo, a Malaysian tourist, is moody and insulting to the hotel employees. For Dewi who believes that “there is no guest that one cannot deal with”, he becomes a challenge. But Dewi during the Nyepi (Day of Silence before the Balinese New Year) commemoration when they are supposed to remain indoors, Dewi and Fredo, are caught outside. For this, they receive a punishment of cleaning a temple for a few days. Their time together is a personal discovery that they have the same bad experiences in love. They become closer and more cheerful as they carry out their punishment. When they are finally ready to make a new beginning, Fredo’s ex-wife, Mae, comes to Bali and offers her love again. Fredo is faced with a dilemma, while Dewi wonders if her failure in love will happen again.