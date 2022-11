Not Available

To a remote desert wasteland with a million dollars in heroin come David and Tis, to make a Savage Connection for the drug syndicate. Hiding enormous amounts of syndicate money from drug collections in phony expenses for movies which are never released, David encounters the movie's producer, Jan, who has sworn to kill David and regain the tender love he once shared with Tis before the cancerous power of David and his heroin displaced her need for him.