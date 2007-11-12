2007

Savage Grace

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 12th, 2007

Studio

Celluloid Dreams

This examination of a famous scandal from the 1970s explores the relationship between Barbara Baekeland (Julianne Moore) and her only son, Antony (Eddie Redmayne). Barbara, a lonely social climber unhappily married to the wealthy but remote plastics heir Brooks Baekeland (Stephen Dillane), dotes on Antony, who is homosexual. As Barbara tries to "cure" Antony of his sexuality -- sometimes by seducing him herself -- the groundwork is laid for a murderous tragedy.

Cast

Julianne MooreBarbara Baekeland
Stephen DillaneBrooks Baekeland
Eddie RedmayneTony Baekeland
Elena AnayaBlanca
Hugh DancySam Green
Anne ReidNini Daly

