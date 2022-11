Not Available

Look out from above: These would seem to be the watchwords of this Stacy Keach-narrated PBS presentation about the dangers that emerge from the Earth's upper atmosphere. From a 27-pound meteor that crashes into a motorist's car to a lightning bolt that blows a pair of glider pilots out of the sky and a freak hailstorm in Sydney, Australia, this episode explains, explores and details the power of the Earth's savage skies.