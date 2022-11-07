Not Available

Savage Wolf Pack pulls no punches from the opening sequence and plays with the conventions of the revenge action genre. Yasuhara Hasebe, director of the Stray Cat Rock series, delivers another fine exploitation film. Tetsuya Watari (of Tokyo Drifter fame) delivers a magnificent performance as a professional big game hunter whose younger sister committed suicide after being brutally raped by a biker gang. (via http://www.tasteofcinema.com/2014/20-great-asian-movies-you-probably-havent-seen/3/)