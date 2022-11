Not Available

The progeny of none other than tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha, Zakir Hussain joins Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia in this segment from the 2007 Savai Gandharva Music Festival, a three-day event devoted to the celebration of classical Indian music. Together with Chaurasia, whose command of the bamboo flute is unparalleled, Hussain floats through melodies including the "Raga Chandrakauns" and "Raga Dadra."