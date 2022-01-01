Savatage: Japan Live 94

Not Available

Japan Live '94 (also known as Live in Japan) a live album that was recorded by Savatage. The show that was recorded for the release was held in Kawasaki, Kanagawa, Japan on November 12, 1994 and was the last show on the short Handful of Rain tour. The show is noted for featuring Jon Oliva in a prominent role, his first since "leaving" the band in 1992. Jon has an extended piano intro on "Gutter Ballet" and shares lead vocals with Stevens, making it his first performance as a lead vocalist with the band for 2 years. Oliva also performs rhythm guitar for "Hall of the Mountain King".