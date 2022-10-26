Save Angel Hope

Not Available

The 'Angel Hope' of the title is a fictitious nun - a little like Mother Teresa, only much younger and prettier - who works at a fictitious hospital in the South Pacific. The third fictional element is a hurricane which destroys the hospital, triggering a charity campaign to rebuild it. Needless to say, there are no more plans to build a new hospital than there was a hospital in the first place. And equally needless to say, things begin to go wrong right from the start, with love and religion getting in the way of good honest greed.