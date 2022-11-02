Save Our Souls

Not Available

The plot of this film can be viewed from a two different levels. The first is universal and deals with the psychological theme of need for competition in the group, highlighting the need for the victory, which in life usually does not depend on the true virtues of the winner, so the result is usually tragicomic. The story talks about the choice of the most noble work. Selected participants arrive at the guesthouse on the border between Croatia and Serbia to prepare for the final act of the competition and the jury's decision. Seven competitors have a rather narrow view of the world. Even when the big events, such as ethnic conflicts in this part of the Balkans, the contestants insist to proceed the competition and to choose the hero of heroes, even though the very idea of competition has become anachronistic under the pressure of current events (the anger of the local Serbian population of the newly established Croatian authorities).