Save the Farm

Not Available

The story about the nation's largest urban farm, a 14 acre organic farm in South Central Los Angeles. Over 14 years 350 families build an oasis that feeds thousands of people in the community local, organic food. However, the city of LA sells the land back to a developer in a back room deal. Activists and celebrities stage an 11th hour tree sit to try to save the farmers from being evicted by LAPD. Latino families, city politicians, a wealthy developer, environmental activists and celebrities collide in a milieu of ideologies and hidden agendas and issues of health and survival, all in a setting that could hold the key to the future of our planet.