Save the Reef Act Now

Climate change is the Great Barrier Reef’s biggest threat, causing rising sea temperatures, ocean acidification, and extreme weather events. The sequential mass coral bleaching we are witnessing on the Great Barrier Reef is the literal effect of climate change. There are now real concerns about the coral reefs survival from international and Australian experts in marine science, government, tourism, and the general population including young children who are the future. Our documentary features the main causes of coral bleaching and reef destruction and the role of human intervention in helping to limit the damage and regenerate the reef.