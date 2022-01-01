Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style

1992

Kelly's grandpa invites the whole clique to his little hotel "The Hideaway" in Hawaii for summer vacation. They expect a marvelous time at the beach - without Belding. Upon arriving, they quickly learn that not only is Belding there, but they also have to help Kelly's grandpa from losing his hotel. Meanwhile Zack meets (again) the love of his live, Jessie and Slater bet with Lisa that they won't fight and Screech gets kidnapped by the Pupuku clan.