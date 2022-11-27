Not Available

Saveray Wali Gaadi

Ravidas lives in a village in rural India. He is the son of Chediram who is of highly respected in the village. Ravidas falls in love with Jyoti. Their love becomes known in the village. Because of differences of caste, the villagers are opposed to Ravidas marrying Jyoti. Chediram commits suicide due to the shame his son has brought upon him. Ravidas is a gifted poet, but he cannot fulfill his dream of being recognized as a great poet, his poems being published and shown to the world, because he lives in a village.

