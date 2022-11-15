Saving Humanity

Not Available

The lives of 4 women (Sativa Verte, Riley Reid, Andy San Dimas and Sinn Sage) who live in different time periods ranging from pre-historic man to 2054 are connected by exposure to a mysterious monolith which transmits exceptional powers to them. These women must contend with John Weinstein (James Deen), an evil scientist from 2054 who plans not only to develop time travel but to clone humans and curtail freedom as well. When Sara (Sinn Sage) uncovers Weinstein's evil plot, she travels through time to recruit and assemble a team of heroines to take on Weinstein and his evil cohort Raven (Celeste Star). The movie races to an explosive climax as the heroines risk their lives in a battle to save the world and humanity as we know it.