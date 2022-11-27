Not Available

Saving Mbango is a drama based on the life of a young boy(John) who wound up as the breadwinner of a very dysfunctional family. His chaotic and tumultuous family background gets in the way of his dreams and ambitions. John falls in love with a village girl(Mbango) whose life has complications that make those of John look trivial. John's entire world becomes even more conflicted. He finds himself torn between managing his dysfunctional family and saving the love of his life. Constantly tormented by his abrasive and alcoholic father, irresponsible older brother and mean unmarried sisters, he finds himself in a severe dilemma This movie directed by multiple award-winning Director Nkanya Nwai and is filmed in Mondoni, a rural community in the South West region of Cameroon.