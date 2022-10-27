Saving My Hubby

Not Available

Geum-soon (Bae Du-Na), once a top-ranked volleyball player, is now a common housewife with a six-month old daughter and a clumsy husband (Kim Tae-Woo). On the first day her husband goes to work and spends the day taking care of her little daughter who never stops crying. While Gum-soon is busy cleaning her house upon hearing her parents-in-law are coming on the next day, she gets a phone call from a club that they've arrested her husband for an unpaid bill.