Saving Planet Earth: Fixing a Hole

A documentary about the scientific detection of the decrease of and the creation of , the ozone hole, that were highlighted and widely discussed from the mid 70's till the Montreal- protocol were signed in the early 90's. It tells the basic story of the scientific development of CFC-gasses that were ultimately considered the main reason for ozone depletion in the atmosphere. Through interviews with the most prominent politicians and scientists and representatives for the chemical companies in this era , gives a good perspective of how a "world disaster" were avoided.