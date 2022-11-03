Saving Private Tootsie

Not Available

A local Thai flight crashes inside Burma in rebel held territory. Amongst the survivors are several gay men and transsexuals. The Thai Army is ordered by the Foreign Ministry to rescue them. One of their soldiers is a bit of a loose cannon and he hates homosexuals as his son is one. However he must do his duty despite his prejudice. The Shan rebels control the area. They capture the survivors but they manage to run away with the Thai rescue team. They are supposed to be picked up by helicopter but the Thai Foreign ministry changes their mind and refuses to allow the flight to take off. They have no choice but to trek through the jungle to reach the Salween river and cross with the Shan rebels in hot pursuit.