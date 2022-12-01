Not Available

80% of the world's population can no longer see the Milky Way. What do we lose when we lose sight of the stars? Excessive and improper lighting robs us of our night skies, disrupts our sleep patterns and endangers nocturnal habitats. The current advances in LED technology have enabled several cities to safely light their streets and save energy without disrupting the nighttime environment. Saving the Dark explores the need to preserve dark night skies and what we can do to combat light pollution. Created in association with the International Dark-Sky Association.