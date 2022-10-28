Saving the Disposable Ones

Not Available

This compelling documentary takes you to the heartbreaking streets of inner city Colombia, where an extraordinary priest -- Father Gabriel Mejia -- is transforming the lives of thousands of children by providing shelter, love and Transcendental Meditation.The street children in Colombia are called 'the disposable ones'. These children are unloved, unwanted, and endure abuse on many levels. Father Gabriel has learned through his work with the street children that the desire to move away from their life on the streets must come from within the children themselves. Over time an extraordinary transformation in the lives of the children takes place. They are freed from the torments they endured living on the streets, recover from their drug addictions and begin to gain an education.