Saving The Last Eagle

Not Available

A family of Altai ornithologists will go to the south of the continent following the endangered steppe eagles. A similar trip — from the north of Russia to Africa — will be made by Vologda ornithologist Miroslav Babushkin. Sensors mounted on birds will allow scientists to track the eagles’ route and understand the dangers they can face. Ospreys and steppe eagles are birds living in Russia. They were much less fortunate than leopards and Amur tigers. And although feathered predators have all the makings of a “national brand” (remember whose image is displayed on the national emblem and minted on coins), it is likely that these species will soon remain only in heraldry, forever disappearing from the wild.