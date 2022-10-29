Not Available

Saviour of the Soul II

  • Romance
  • Action
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Teamwork Production House Limited

Ching-yan lives with his young protege Tim and an inventor referred to only as The Doctor. One day they decide to embark on a quest to the Snowy Mountain in hopes of finding a special block of ice that is said to contain the life essence of immortality. The evil Devil King also wants the ice, but Ching-yan thinks that it contains the secret to meeting a woman who appears in his dreams and attempts to keep it for himself.

Cast

Andy LauChing Yan
Corey Yuen KwaiDoctor
Rosamund KwanDream Girl
Richard NgKing of Evil
Kim Won-Jin
Asuka TamamiGambling girl

