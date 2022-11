Not Available

Young Vikram (Navin Nischol) stands to inherit a fortune. After living in England for the past five years, he returns home to find his family out of control. His stepmother squanders their wealth, and his stepsister loves a hoodlum. Meanwhile, Vikram falls in love with Chanda (Rekha), a sassy village girl. He soon realizes that his family only wants his money and will stop at nothing to get it. Bollywood star Rekha makes her Hindi screen debut.