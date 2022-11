Not Available

When a usurper, Lapita, seizes the throne of Jogbo the scene is set for a film about the power struggles and corruption of a mythical African state tied up to the rituals of kingship – principally the beating of the Saworoide (or brass bell) drum. A homespun political parable emerges drawing interest by converting the typically unstable African political stereotypes into a fable complete with songs and a Greek Chorus that reflect upon the plot.