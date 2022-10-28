Saxofonhallicken

Not Available

Saxophone-pimp is a meditation on urban hotel as youth. Here, at the city hotel in the small town, we find the entire gallery of: the young lion dance, the drunk lady and the happy party. New for the evening is Vera, a divorced mother in her prime. Dance band saxophonist follows the awkward attempts at contact between Vera and a drummer, and decides to help her along. He plays the classic "Petite Fleur". Again and again and again .....